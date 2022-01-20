IOM Nigeria Flash Report #85: Population Displacement - North West/North Central Nigeria (10 - 16 January 2022)

OVERVIEW

Nigeria's north-central and north-west zones are afflicted with a multidimen- sional crisis rooted in long-standing tensions between ethnic and religious groups and involves attacks by criminal groups and banditry/hirabah (such as kidnapping and grand larceny along major highways). During the past years, the crisis has accelerated because of the intensification of attacks and has resulted in widespread displacement across the region.

Between the 10th and 16th of January 2022, armed clashes between herders and farm-ers; and bandits and local communities have led to new waves of population displacement. Following these events, rapid assessments were conducted by DTM (Displacement Tracking Matrix) field staff to inform the humanitarian community and government partners, and enable targeted response. Flash reports utilise direct observation and a broad network of key informants to gather representative data and collect information on the number, profile and immediate needs of affected populations.

During the assessment period, the DTM identified an estimated number of 11,583 individuals who were affected by the attacks. A total of 11,509 individu- als were displaced to neighbouring wards in Bassa LGA in Plateau State. Those displaced in Zamfara State moved into neighbouring communities in Anka and Gummi LGAs of Zamfara State. A total of 142 casualties were reported, including 68 injuries and 74 fatalities.