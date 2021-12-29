IOM Nigeria Flash Report #81: Population Displacement - North West/North Central Nigeria (20 - 26 December 2021)

OVERVIEW

Nigeria's north-central and north-west zones are afflicted with a multidimen- sional crisis that is rooted in long-standing tensions between ethnic and religious groups and involves attacks by criminal groups and banditry/hirabah (such as kidnapping and grand larceny along major highways). The crisis has accelerated during the past years because of the intensification of attacks and has resulted in widespread displacement across the region.

Between 20 and 26 December 2021, armed clashes between herdsmen and farmers; and bandits and local communities have led to new waves of popula- tion displacement. Following these events, rapid assessments were conducted by DTM (Displacement Tracking Matrix) field staff with the purpose of inform- ing the humanitarian community and government partners, and enable target- ed response. Flash reports utilise direct observation and a broad network of key informants to gather representative data and collect information on the number, profile and immediate needs of affected populations.

During the assessment period, the DTM identified an estimated number of 1,254 individuals who were affected by the attacks. A total of 1,234 individuals were displaced to neighbouring wards in the LGA Katsina-Ala in Benue State.

Incidents in the state of Nasarawa resulted in population displacement within the LGAs Obi and Awe. A total of 64 casualties were reported, including 44 injuries and 20 fatalities.