IOM Nigeria Flash Report #80: Population Displacement - North West/North Central Nigeria (06 - 12 December 2021)

OVERVIEW

Nigeria's North Central and North West Zones are afflicted with a multidi- mensional crisis that is rooted in long-standing tensions between ethnic and religious groups and involves attacks by criminal groups and banditry/hirabah (such as kidnapping and grand larceny along major highways). The crisis has accelerated during the past years because of the intensification of attacks and has resulted in widespread displacement across the region.

Between 06 and 12 December 2021, armed clashes between herdsmen and farmers; and bandits and local communities have led to new waves of popula- tion displacement. Following these events, rapid assessments were conducted by DTM (Displacement Tracking Matrix) field staff with the purpose of inform- ing the humanitarian community and government partners, and enable target- ed response. Flash reports utilise direct observation and a broad network of key informants to gather representative data and collect information on the number, profile and immediate needs of affected populations.

During the assessment period, the DTM identified an estimated number of 1,641 individuals who were affected. A total of 1,630 individuals were displaced to neighbouring wards in the LGAs Rabah in Sokoto State, and Bungudu and Gusau in Zamfara State. A total of 38 casualties were reported, including 27 injuries and 11 fatalities.