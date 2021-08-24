IOM Nigeria Flash Report #66: Population Displacement - North West/North Central Nigeria (16 - 22 August 2021)

OVERVIEW

Nigeria's North Central and North West Zones are afflicted with a multidimensional crisis that is rooted in long-standing tensions between ethnic and religious groups and involves attacks by criminal groups and banditry/hirabah (such as kidnapping and grand larceny along major highways). The crisis has accelerated during the past years because of the intensification of attacks and has resulted in widespread displacement across the region.

Between 16 and 22 August 2021, armed clashes between herdsmen and farmers; and bandits and local communities as well as rainstorms have led to new waves of population displacement. Following these events, rapid assessments were conducted by DTM (Displacement Tracking Matrix) field staff with the purpose of informing the humanitarian community and government partners, and enable targeted response. Flash reports utilise direct observation and a broad network of key informants to gather representative data and collect information on the number, profile and immediate needs of affected populations.

During the assessment period, the DTM identified an estimated number of 3,161 individuals who were displaced to neigbouring wards. Of the total number of displaced individuals, 2,864 persons were displaced because of communal clashes in the LGAs Sabuwa, Dandume, Faskari and Batsari in Katsina State and Bukkuyum LGA of Zamfara State. Additionally, 294 individuals were displaced as a result of the rainstorms in the LGA Kusada in Katsina State, Agatu LGA in Benue State and KIru LGA of Kano State.