IOM Nigeria Flash Report #64: Population Displacement - North West/North Central Nigeria (02 - 08 August 2021)

Nigeria's North Central and North West Zones are afflicted with a multidimensional crisis that is rooted in long-standing tensions between ethnic and religious groups and involves attacks by criminal groups and banditry/hirabah (such as kidnapping and grand larceny along major highways). The crisis has accelerated during the past years because of the intensification of attacks and has resulted in widespread displacement across the region.

Between 02 and 08 August 2021, armed clashes between herdsmen and farmers; and bandits and local communities as well as rainstorms have led to new waves of population displacement. Following these events, rapid assessments were conducted by DTM (Displacement Tracking Matrix) field staff with the purpose of informing the humanitarian community and government partners, and enable targeted response. Flash reports utilise direct observation and a broad network of key informants to gather representative data and collect information on the number, profile and immediate needs of affected populations.

During the assessment period, the DTM identified an estimated number of 17,421 individuals who were displaced to neigbouring wards. Of the total number of displaced individuals, 16,349 persons were displaced because of attacks by herdsmen in the LGAs Kauru in Kaduna State, Guma in Benue State and Bassa in Plateau State. Additionally, 1,072 individuals were displaced as a result of rainstorms and floods in the LGAs Kaita, Batsari, Katsina and Rimi in Katsina State.