IOM Nigeria Flash Report #56: Population Displacement - North West/North Central Nigeria (07 - 13 June 2021)

OVERVIEW

Nigeria's North Central and North West Zones are afflicted with a multtdimensional crisis that is rooted in long-standing tensions between ethnic and religious groups and involves attacks by criminal groups and banditry/hirabah (such as kidnapping and grand larceny along major highways). The crisis has accelerated during the past years because of the intensificatton of attacks and has resulted in widespread displacement across the region.

Between 07 and 13 June 2021, armed clashes between herdsmen and farmers, and bandits and local communittes have led to new waves of populatton displacement.

Following these events, rapid assessments were conducted by DTM (Displacement Tracking Matrix) field staff with the purpose of informing the humanitarian community and government partners, and enable targeted response. Flash reports uttlise direct observatton and a broad network of key informants to gather representattve data and collect informatton on the number, profile and immediate needs of affected populattons.

The latest attacks affected 4,746 individuals including 151 injuries and 398 fatalittes in Guma, Agatu and Katsina-Ala LGAs of Benue state, Bindawa and Faskari LGAs of Katsina state, Sabon Birni LGA of Sokoto state, Keana LGA of Nasarawa state and Maru and Zurmi LGAs of Zamfara state. The attacks caused people to flee to neighbouring localities.