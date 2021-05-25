IOM Nigeria Flash Report #53: Population Displacement - North West/North Central Nigeria (17 - 23 May 2021)

Nigeria's North Central and North West Zones are afflicted with a multidimensional crisis that is rooted in long-standing tensions between ethnic and religious groups and involves attacks by criminal groups and banditry/hirabah (such as kidnapping and grand larceny along major highways). The crisis has accelerated during the past years because of the intensification of attacks and has resulted in widespread displacement across the region.

Between 17 and 23 May 2021, armed clashes between herdsmen and farmers, and bandits and local communities have led to new waves of population displacement. Following these events, rapid assessments were conducted by DTM (Displacement Tracking Matrix) field staff with the purpose of informing the humanitarian community and government partners, and enable targeted response. Flash reports utilise direct observation and a broad network of key informants to gather representative data and collect information on the number, profile and immediate needs of affected populations.

The latest attacks affected 1,922 individuals including 69 injuries and 99 fatalities in Agatu LGA of Benue State, Jema’a and Chikun LGAs of Kaduna State and Faskari, Malumfashi and Batsari LGAs in Katsina State. The attacks caused people to flee to neighbouring localities.