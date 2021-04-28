IOM Nigeria Flash Report #49: Population Displacement - North West/North Central Nigeria (19 - 25 April 2021)

OVERVIEW

Nigeria's North Central and North West Zones are afflicted with a multidimensional crisis that is rooted in long-standing tensions between ethnic and religious groups and involves attacks by criminal groups and banditry/hirabah (such as kidnapping and grand larceny along major highways). The crisis has accelerated during the past years because of the intensification of attacks and has resulted in widespread displacement across the region.

Between 19 and 25 April, armed clashes between herdsmen and farmers, and bandits and local communties have led to new waves of population displacement.

Following these events, rapid assessments were conducted by DTM (Displacement Tracking Matrix) field staff with the purpose of informing the humanitarian community and government partners, and enable targeted response. Flash reports utilise direct observation and a broad network of key informants to gather representative data and collect information on the number, profile and immediate needs of affected populations.

Latest attacks affected 2,100 individuals including 139 injuries and 237 fatalities in Agatu and Guma LGAs of Benue State, Birnin Gwari LGA of Kaduna State, Batsari and Kankara LGAs of Katsina State, Doma and Keana LGAs of Nasarawa State, Rabah LGA of Sokoto State and Bakura and Gusau LGAs of Zamfara State. The attacks caused people to flee to neighbouring localities.