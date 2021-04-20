IOM Nigeria Flash Report #48: Population Displacement - North West/North Central Nigeria (12 - 18 April 2021)

Nigeria's North Central and North West Zones are afflicted with a mulltidimensional crisis that is rooted in long-standing tensions between ethnic and religious groups and involves attacks by criminal groups and banditry/hirabah (such as kidnapping and grand larceny along major highways). The crisis has accelerated during the past years because of the intensification of attacks and has resulted in widespread displacement across the region.

Between 12 and 18 April, armed clashes between herdsmen and farmers, and bandits and local communities have led to new waves of population displacement. Following these events, rapid assessments were conducted by DTM (Displacement Tracking Matrix) field staff with the purpose of informing the humanitarian community and government partners, and enable targeted response. Flash reports utilise direct observation and a broad network of key informants to gather representative data and collect information on the number, profile and immediate needs of affected populations.

Latest attacks affected 3,004 individuals including 82 injuries and 113 fatalities in Sabuwa, Jibia, Dan Musa and Kankara LGAs of Katsina State and Kaura Namoda and Tsafe LGAs of Zamfara State and Gwer West LGA of Benue State and Rabah LGA of Sokoto State. The attacks caused people to flee to neighbouring localities.