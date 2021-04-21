IOM Nigeria Flash Report #48: Population Displacement - North East Nigeria - Mobbar LGA (Borno State) (21 April 2021)

OVERVIEW

The lingering conflict in Nigeria's North East Zone has been the major cause of widespread population displacement. Over 2 million persons have been forced to leave their areas of residence in search of safety and security in neighbouring Wards and LGAs.

Since 13 April 2021, multiple attacks have been carried out by a Non-State Armed Group (NSAG) in Damasak, Mobbar LGA, leading to a substantial wave of population displacement. Following the attack, multiple flow monitoring assessments were conducted by DTM field staff with the purpose of informing the humanitarian community and government partners, and enabling targeted response. Flash reports utilise direct observation and a broad network of key informants to gather representative data and collect information on the number, profile and immediate needs of the affected population.

Since 15 April 2021, a total of 928 individuals have been displaced from Mobbar LGA in Borno State towards Geidam LGA in Yobe State as a result of the attacks. They arrived at Geidam LGA in Yobe State from various camps and communities in Mobbar LGA of Borno State. As presented on the map below, their intended destinations were locations in Geidam LGA in Yobe State.