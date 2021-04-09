IOM Nigeria Flash Report #46: Population Displacement - North West/North Central Nigeria (29 March - 04 April 2021)

OVERVIEW

Nigeria's North Central and North West Zones are aﬄicted with a multidimensional crisis that is rooted in long-standing tensions between ethnic and religious groups and involves attacks by criminal groups and banditry/hirabah (such as kidnapping and grand larceny along major highways). The crisis has accelerated during the past years because of the intensiﬁcation of attacks and has resulted in widespread displacement across the region.

Between 29 March and 04 April, armed clashes between herdsmen and farmers, bandits and local communities have led to a new wave of population displacement. Following these events, a rapid assessment was conducted by DTM (Displacement Tracking Matrix) ﬁeld staﬀ with the purpose of informing the humanitarian community and government partners, and enable targeted response. Flash reports utilise direct observation and a broad network of key informants to gather representative data and collect information on the number, proﬁle and immediate needs of aﬀected populations.

Latest attacks aﬀected 1,175 individuals, including 16 injuries and 22 fataliies in Safana LGA of Katsina State and the LGAs Apa and Logo in Benue State. The attacks caused people to ﬂee to neighbouring localities.