IOM Nigeria Flash Report #42: Population Displacement - North West/North Central Nigeria (01-07 March 2021)

OVERVIEW

Nigeria's North Central and North West Zones are afflicted with a multidimensional crisis that is rooted in long-standing tensions between ethnic and religious groups and involves attacks by criminal groups and banditry/hirabah (such as kidnapping and grand larceny along major highways). The crisis has accelerated during the past years because of the intensification of attacks and has resulted in widespread displacement across the region.

Between 01 and 07 February, armed clashes between herdsmen and farmers, bandits and local communities have led to a fresh wave of population displacement.

Following these events, a rapid assessment was conducted by DTM (Displacement Tracking Matrix) field staff with the purpose of informing the humanitarian community and government partners, and enable targeted response. Flash reports utilise direct observation and a broad network of key informants to gather representative data and collect information on the number, profile and immediate needs of affected populations.

Latest attacks affected 6,873 individuals, including 119 injuries and 184 fatalities, in Chikun, Zango Kataf and Igabi LGAs of Kaduna State, Sabon Birni and Illela LGAs of Sokoto State, Rano LGA of Kano State, Malumfashi and Safana LGAs of Katsina State and Maru, Bukkuyum, Zurmi and Gusau LGA of Zamfara State. The attacks caused people to flee to neighbouring localities.