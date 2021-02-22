IOM Nigeria Flash Report #40: Population Displacement - North West/North Central Nigeria (15 - 21 February 2021)

Nigeria's North Central and North West Zones are aﬄicted with a multidimensional crisis that is rooted in long-standing tensions between ethnic and religious groups and involves attacks by criminal groups and banditry/hirabah (such as kidnapping and grand larceny along major highways). The crisis has accelerated during the past years because of the intensification of attacks and has resulted in widespread displacement across the region.

Between 15 and 21 February, armed clashes between herdsmen and farmers, and bandits and local communities have led to a fresh wave of population displacement. Following these events, a rapid assessment was conducted by DTM (Displacement Tracking Matrix) ﬁeld staﬀ with the purpose of informing the humanitarian community and government partners, and enable targeted response. Flash reports utilise direct observation and a broad network of key informants to gather representative data and collect information on the number, proﬁle and immediate needs of aﬀected populations.

Latest attacks aﬀected 1,727 individuals, including 16 injuries and 24 fatalities, in Faskari and Kankara LGAs of Katsina State, Katsina-Ala LGA of Benue State, Bassa LGA of Plateau State and Gusau LGA of Zamfara State. The attacks caused people to ﬂee to neighbouring localities.