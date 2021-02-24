IOM Nigeria Flash Report #40: Population Displacement -North Central - Kachia LGA, Kaduna State (24 February 2021)

As a result of the order to leave given to herders in some southern states in Nigeria, a considerable influx of fulani herdsmen was recorded in Labduga Community in Kachia LGA of Kaduna State. The eviction followed a notable increase in criminal activities, including banditry/hirabah (kidnapping and grand larceny along highways and farmlands) in the southern states for which the herdsmen were held responsible.

Following these events, a rapid assessment was conducted by DTM (Displacement Tracking Matrix) field staff on 10 February 2021, with the purpose of informing the humanitarian community and government partners, and enable targeted response. Flash reports utilise direct observation and a broad network of key informants to gather representative data and collect information on the number, profile and immediate needs of affected populations.

The movement involved 4,173 Individuals in 692 Households from Ondo,Ogun, and Oyo States in the South West Zone and Ebonyi State in the South East Zone respectively into Labduga community, Agunu ward in Kachia LGA of Kaduna State.