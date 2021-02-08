IOM Nigeria Flash Report #38: Population Displacement - North West/North Central Nigeria (01 – 07 February 2021)

OVERVIEW

The crisis in Nigeria’s North Central and North West zones, which involves long-standing tensions between ethnic and religious groups; attacks by criminal groups; and banditry/hirabah (such as kidnapping and grand larceny along major highways) led to a fresh wave of population displacement.

Following these events, a rapid assessment was conducted by DTM (Displacement Tracking Matrix) field staff between 01 and 07 February 2021, with the purpose of informing the humanitarian community and government partners, and enable targeted response. Flash reports utilise direct observation and a broad network of key informants to gather representative data and collect information on the number, profile and immediate needs of affected populations.

Latest attacks affected 1,701 individuals, including 30 injuries and 53 fatalities, in Birnin Gwari, Chikun, Kajuru LGAs of Kaduna State, Guma LGA of Benue State and Shinkafi, Maradun LGAs of Zamfara State. The attacks caused people to flee to neighbouring localities.