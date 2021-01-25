IOM Nigeria Flash Report #36: Population Displacement - North West/North Central Nigeria (18 – 24 January 2021)

OVERVIEW

The crisis in Nigeria’s North Central and North West zones, which involves long-standing tensions between ethnic and linguistic groups; attacks by criminal groups; and banditry/hirabah (such as kidnapping and grand larceny along major highways) led to fresh wave of population displacement.

Latest attacks affected 807 individuals, including 31 injuries and 24 fatalities, in Birnin Gwari, Chikun, Giwa, Igabi LGAs of Kaduna State, Wurno LGA of Sokoto State and Maru LGA of Zamfara State between the 18 - 24 January, 2021. Also, 29 Individuals from Mikang LGA in Plateau State were affected by a fire outbreak. The attacks caused people to flee to neighboring localities.

A rapid assessment was conducted by field staff to assess the impact on people and immediate needs.