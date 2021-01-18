IOM Nigeria Flash Report #35: Population Displacement - North West/North Central Nigeria (11 – 17 January 2021)

The crisis in Nigeria’s North Central and North West zones, which involves long-standing tensions between ethnic and linguistic groups; attacks by criminal groups; and banditry/hirabah (such as kidnapping and grand larceny along major highways) led to fresh wave of population displacement.

Latest attacks affected 1,125 individuals, including 8 injuries and 17 fatalities, in Birnin Gwari, Igabi LGAs of Kaduna State and Kaura Namoda, Maradun LGAs of Zamfara State between the 11 - 17 January, 2021. The attacks caused people to flee to neighboring localities.

A rapid assessment was conducted by field staff to assess the impact on people and immediate needs.