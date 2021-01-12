IOM Nigeria Flash Report #34: Population Displacement - North West/North Central Nigeria (4 - 10 January 2021)

The crisis in Nigeria’s North Central and North West zones, which involves long-standing tensions between ethnic and linguistic groups; attacks by criminal groups; and banditry/hirabah (such as kidnapping and grand larceny along major highways) led to fresh wave of population displacement.

Latest attacks affected 609 individuals, including 20 injuries and 2 fatalities, in Chikun LGA of Kaduna State, Goronyo, Rabah LGAs of Sokoto State and Bakura, Maru LGAs of Zamfara State between the 04 - 10 January, 2021. The attacks caused people to flee to neighboring localities.

A rapid assessment was conducted by field staff to assess the impact on people and immediate needs.