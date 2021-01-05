IOM Nigeria Flash Report #33: Population Displacement - North West/North Central Nigeria (28 December 2020 - 3 January 2021)

The crisis in Nigeria’s North Central and North West zones, which involves long-standing tensions between ethnic and linguistic groups; attacks by criminal groups; and banditry/hirabah (such as kidnapping and grand larceny along major highways) led to fresh wave of population displacement.

Latest attacks affected 511 individuals, including 14 injuries and 3 fatalities, in Batsari, Charanchi, Dandume, Funtua and Sabuwa LGAs of Katsina State between the 28 December 2020 - 03 January, 2021. The attacks caused people to flee to neighboring localities.

A rapid assessment was conducted by field staff to assess the impact on people and immediate needs.