IOM Nigeria Flash Report #32: Population Displacement - North West/North Central Nigeria (21 - 27 December 2020)

OVERVIEW

The crisis in Nigeria’s North Central and North West zones, which involves long-standing tensions between ethnic and linguistic groups; attacks by criminal groups; and banditry/hirabah (such as kidnapping and grand larceny along major highways) led to fresh wave of population displacement.

Latest attacks affected 640 individuals, including 28 injuries and 22 fatalities, in Rogo LGA of Kano State, Wurno LGA of Sokoto State, Chikun, Giwa LGAs of Kaduna State and Bakura LGA of Zamfara State between the 21 - 27 December, 2020. The attacks caused people to flee to neighboring localities.

A rapid assessment was conducted by field staff to assess the impact on people and immediate needs.