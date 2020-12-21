IOM Nigeria Flash Report #31: Population Displacement - North West/North Central Nigeria (14 - 20 December 2020)

OVERVIEW

The crisis in Nigeria’s North Central and North West zones, which involves long-standing tensions between ethnic and linguistic groups; attacks by criminal groups; and banditry/hirabah (such as kidnapping and grand larceny along major highways) led to fresh wave of population displacement.

Latest attacks affected 3,345 individuals, including 51 injuries and 18 fatalities, in Batsari LGA of Katsina State, Sabon Birnin LGA of Sokoto State, Kachia, Kajuru, Zangon Kataf LGAs of Kaduna State and Gusau LGA of Zamfara State between the 14 - 20 December, 2020. The attacks caused people to flee to neighboring localities.

A rapid assessment was conducted by field staff to assess the impact on people and immediate needs.