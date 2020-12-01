IOM Nigeria Flash Report #28: IDP Population Movement - North West/North Central Nigeria (30 November 2020)

As a result of frequent attacks in the North West/ North Central zones, many residents have departed their homes for safety in nearby camps and host communities where there is provision for security.

Between the 26th and 27th of November, 2020 in Kankara LGA of Katsina State, there was a massive displacement of people in Gatakawa, Zurunkutu and Dan Nakwaguzo Villages. An estimate of 3,472 individuals were reported to have arrived Kankara town with many more still fleeing for fear of attack.

A rapid assessment was conducted by field staff to assess the impact on the people and immediate needs.