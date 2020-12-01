IOM Nigeria Flash Report #27: Population Displacement - North West/North Central Nigeria (23 - 29 November 2020)

OVERVIEW

The crisis in Nigeria’s North Central and North West zones, which involves long-standing tensions between ethnic and linguistic groups; attacks by criminal groups; and banditry/hirabah (such as kidnapping and grand larceny along major highways) led to fresh wave of population displacement.

Latest attacks affected 5,097 individuals, including 73 injuries and 29 fatalities, in Igabi, Chikun, Sabon Gari LGAs of Kaduna State, Kankara LGA of Katsina State, Gudu LGA of Sokoto State and Maradun LGA of Zamfara State between the 23 - 29 November, 2020. The attacks caused people to flee to neighboring localities.

A rapid assessment was conducted by field staff to assess the impact on people and immediate needs.