IOM Nigeria Flash Report #25: Population Displacement - North West/North Central Nigeria (9 - 15 November 2020)

OVERVIEW

The crisis in Nigeria’s North Central and North West zones, which involves long-standing tensions between ethnic and linguistic groups; attacks by criminal groups; and banditry/hirabah (such as kidnapping and grand larceny along major highways) led to fresh wave of population displacement.

Latest attacks affected 539 individuals, including 26 injuries and 8 fatalities, in Chikun, Giwa LGAs of Kaduna State, Faskari, Sabuwa LGAs of Katsina State and Bungudu, Anka LGAs of Zamfara State between the 09 - 15 November, 2020. The attacks caused people to flee to neighboring localities.

A rapid assessment was conducted by field staff to assess the impact on people and immediate needs.