IOM Nigeria Flash Report #24: Population Displacement - North West/North Central Nigeria (2 - 8 November 2020)

OVERVIEW

The crisis in Nigeria’s North Central and North West zones, which involves long-standing tensions between ethnic and linguistic groups; attacks by criminal groups; and banditry/hirabah (such as kidnapping and grand larceny along major highways) led to fresh wave of population displacement.

Latest attacks affected 427 individuals, including 23 injuries and 10 fatalities, in Birnin Gwari, Chikun, Kajuru LGAs of Kaduna State, Maradun LGA of Zamfara State and Faskari, Batsari LGAs of Katsina State between the 02 - 08 November, 2020. The attacks caused people to flee to neighboring localities.

A rapid assessment was conducted by field staff to assess the impact on people and immediate needs.