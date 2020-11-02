IOM Nigeria Flash Report #23: Population Displacement - North West/North Central Nigeria (26 October - 1 November 2020)

OVERVIEW

The crisis in Nigeria’s North Central and North West zones, which involves long-standing tensions between ethnic and linguistic groups; attacks by criminal groups; and banditry/hirabah (such as kidnapping and grand larceny along major highways) led to fresh wave of population displacement.

Latest attacks affected 1,992 individuals, including 51 injuries and 44 fatalities, in Birnin Gwari LGA of Kaduna State, Rogo LGA of Kano State, Dandume, Faskari, Safana LGAs of Katsina State and Bukkuyum, Maradun, Maru, Shinkafi, Tsafe LGAs of Zamfara State between the 26 October - 1 November, 2020. The attacks caused people to flee to neighboring localities.

A rapid assessment was conducted by field staff to assess the impact on people and immediate needs.