IOM Nigeria Flash Report #21: Population Displacement - North West/North Central Nigeria (12 - 18 October 2020)

OVERVIEW

The crisis in Nigeria’s North Central and North West zones, which involves long-standing tensions between ethnic and linguistic groups; attacks by criminal groups; and banditry/hirabah (such as kidnapping and grand larceny along major highways) led to fresh wave of population displacement.

Latest attacks affected 1,603 individuals, including 15 injuries and 19 fatalities, in Faskari, Charanchi LGAs of Katsina State and Tsafe LGA of Zamfara State between 12 - 18 October 2020. The attacks caused people to flee to neighboring localities.

A rapid assessment was conducted by field staff to assess the impact on people and immediate needs.