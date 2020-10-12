IOM Nigeria Flash Report #20: Population Displacement - North West/North Central Nigeria (5 - 11 October 2020)

The crisis in Nigeria’s North Central and North West zones, which involves long-standing tensions between ethnic and linguistic groups; attacks by criminal groups; and banditry/hirabah (such as kidnapping and grand larceny along major highways) led to fresh wave of population displacement.

Latest attacks affected 1,355 individuals, including 5 injuries and 12 fatalities, in Guma LGA of Benue State, Birnin Gwari, Chikun LGAs of Kaduna State, Riyom LGA of Plateau State, Maradun LGA of Zamfara State and Faskari, Kankia LGAs of Katsina State between the 05 - 11 October, 2020. The attacks caused people to flee to neighboring localities. Also, 287 individuals were displaced due to flooding in Plateau State from heavy rainfalls that occurred during the reporting period.

A rapid assessment was conducted by field staff to assess the impact on people and immediate needs.