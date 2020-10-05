IOM Nigeria Flash Report #19: Population Displacement - North West/North Central Nigeria (28 September - 4 October 2020)

Overview

The crisis in Nigeria’s North Central and North West zones, which involves long-standing tensions between ethnic and linguistic groups; attacks by criminal groups; and banditry/hirabah (such as kidnapping and grand larceny along major highways) led to fresh wave of population displacement.

Latest attacks affected 561 individuals, including 22 injuries and 9 fatalities, in Anka LGA of Zamfara State, Birnin Gwari, Chikun LGAs of Kaduna State and Jibia, Sabuwa LGAs of Katsina State between the 28 September - 04 October, 2020. The attacks caused people to flee to neighboring localities. Also, 111 individuals were displaced due to flooding in Benue State from heavy rain- falls that occurred during the reporting period.

A rapid assessment was conducted by field staff to assess the impact on people and immediate needs.