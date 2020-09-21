IOM Nigeria Flash Report #17: Population Displacement - North West/North Central Nigeria (14 - 20 September 2020)

OVERVIEW

The crisis in Nigeria’s North Central and North West zones, which involves long-standing tensions between ethnic and linguistic groups; attacks by criminal groups; and banditry/hirabah (such as kidnapping and grand larceny along major highways) led to fresh wave of population displacement.

Latest attacks affected 498 individuals, including 15 injuries and 2 fatalities, in Chikun, Igabi LGAs of Kaduna State and Faskari, Jibia, Safana LGAs of Katsina State between the 14 - 20 September, 2020. The attacks caused people to flee to neighboring localities. Also, 286 individuals were displaced due to flooding in Zamfara State from heavy rainfallsthat occured during the reporting period.

A rapid assessment was conducted by field staff to assess the impact on people and immediate needs.