IOM Nigeria Flash Report #121: Population Displacement - North West/North Central Nigeria (31 October - 6 November 2022)

OVERVIEW

On 3rd of November, armed bandits reportedly attacked the communities Udar Yagba and Ukohol in Nyiev ward of Guma LGA in Benue State. The attacks affected 837 individuals, who were displaced to the communities Ortesy in Nyiev ward and Ndzorov in Ndzorov Council ward. As a result of the attacks, 15 fatalities and 36 injuries were reported.

On 5th of Novmber, armed bandits reportedly attacked the communities Udei and Yeluwata in Nyiev ward of Guma LGA in Benue State. The attacks affected 196 individuals, who were displaced to Ortesy IDP Camp in Nyiev ward. As a result of the attacks, 10 fatalities and 3 injuries were reported.

Following these events, rapid assessments were conducted by DTM (Displacement Tracking Matrix) field staff to inform the humanitarian community and government partners to enable targeted response. Flash reports utilize direct observation and a broad network of key informants to gather representative data and collect information on the number, profile, and immediate needs of affected populations.

Nigeria's north-central and north-west zones are afflicted with a multi-dimensional crisis. Firstly, long-standing tensions between ethnic and religious groups often result in attacks and banditry or hirabah. These attacks involve kidnapping and grand larceny along major highways by criminal groups.

During the past years, the crisis accelerated and has resulted in widespread displacement across the north-central and north-western region.