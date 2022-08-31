IOM Nigeria Flash Report #113 Population Displacement - North West/North Central Nigeria (22 - 28 August 2022)

OVERVIEW

On 23 August armed bandits reportedly attacked Soron Yamma community in Soron Yamma ward in Binji LGA of Sokoto state. This attack affected 315 individuals and led to the displacement of 314 individuals from Soron Yamma community to Behind Ubandoma House Gwaiwa Ekka community in Arkilla ward of Wamako LGA. In the attack, one fatality was reported and 2 individuals were injured.

On 28 August, windstorm was reported in the Kofar Yandaka community of Wakilin Arewa (B) ward . The windstorm affected 179 individuals and led to displacement of 178 individuals in Kofar Yandaka community to Bayan Government Day community in same ward. One fatality was reported and 3 individuals were injured.

Following these events, rapid assessments were conducted by DTM (Displacement Tracking Matrix) field staff to inform the humanitarian community and government partners to enable targeted response. Flash reports utilise direct observation and a broad network of key informants to gather representative data and collect information on the number, profile and immediate needs of affected populations.

Nigeria's north-central and north-west zones are afflicted with a multi-dimensional crisis rooted in long-standing tensions between ethnic and religious groups and involves attacks by criminal groups and banditry/hirabah (such as kidnapping and grand larceny along major highways). During the past years, the crisis has accelerated because of the intensification of attacks and has resulted in widespread displacement across the region.