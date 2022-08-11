IOM Nigeria Flash Report #110 Population Displacement - North West/North Central Nigeria (01 - 07 August 2022)

Nigeria's north-central and north-west zones are aﬄicted with a multi-dimensional crisis rooted in long-standing tensions between ethnic and religious groups and involves attacks by criminal groups and banditry/hirabah (such as kidnapping and grand larceny along major highways). During the past years, the crisis has accelerated because of the intensification of attacks and has resulted in widespread displacement across the region.

Between 01 and 07 August, armed attacks by bandits in Kankara LGA of Katsina State and Kajuru LGA of Kaduna State, have led to new situation of forced displacement. During the period assessed, the DTM identified an estimated 1,631 individuals who were aﬀected by attacks.