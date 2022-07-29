IOM Nigeria Flash Report #108 Population Displacement - North West/North Central Nigeria (18 - 24 July 2022)

Nigeria's north-central and north-west zones are aﬄicted with a multi-dimensional crisis rooted in long-standing tensions between ethnic and religious groups and involves attacks by criminal groups and banditry/hirabah (such as kidnapping and grand larceny along major highways). During the past years, the crisis has accelerated because of the intensification of attacks and has resulted in widespread displacement across the region.

Between the 18 and 24 July, 2022, armed clashes in Jibia and Kankara LGAs of Katsina State, and Gummi LGA of Zamfara State, have led to new wave of forced displacement. During the period assessed, the DTM identified an estimated 903 individuals who were aﬀected multiple attacks. On July 19th, an attack was reported in the ward Gangara in Jibia LGA of Katsina State. This attack displaced 145 individuals to the neighbouring wards of Mazanya/Magama and Kusa, both situated within Jibia LGA. On July 23rd, another attack was reported in Katsina State. In the ward Gatakawas/Gari/Mabai of Kankara LGA, 187 individuals were displaced as a result of the attack to the neighbouring wards Kankara A & B, also situated within Kankara LGA.