IOM Nigeria Flash Report #106: Population Displacement - North West/North Central Nigeria (20 - 26 June 2022)

OVERVIEW

Nigeria's north-central and north-west zones are afflicted with a multi-dimensional crisis rooted in long-standing tensions between ethnic and religious groups and involves attacks by criminal groups and banditry/hirabah (such as kidnapping and grand larceny along major highways). During the past years, the crisis has accelerated because of the intensification of attacks and has resulted in widespread displacement across the region.

Between the 20th and 26th of June 2022, armed attacks, rainstorms and communal clashes have led to new situations of forced displacement in the states of Benue, Kaduna, Sokoto and Zamfara. Following these events, a rapid assessments was conducted by DTM (Displacement Tracking Matrix) field staff to inform the humanitarian community and government partners, and enable targeted response. Flash reports utilise direct observation and a broad network of key informants to gather representative data and collect information on the number, profile and immediate needs of affected populations.

During the assessment period, the DTM identified an estimated 8,672 individuals who were affected by the attacks, 196 individuals by rainstorms and 120 individuals by communal clashes. A total of 8,593 individuals were displaced to neighbouring wards in Okpokwu LGA of Benue state, Kachia LGA of Kaduna state, Tureta LGA of Sokoto state, and Maradun and Gusau LGAs of Zamfara State as a result of the attack. Communal clashes in Langtang north LGA of Plateau State displaced about 119 individuals from their places of residence and 196 individuals were displaced by rainstorms in Kebbe LGA of Sokoto state to neighbouring shelters in the community. A total of 218 casualties were reported, including 138 injuries and 80 fatalities.