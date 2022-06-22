IOM Nigeria Flash Report #104: Population Displacement - North West/North Central Nigeria (13 - 19 June 2022)

OVERVIEW

Nigeria's north-central and north-west zones are aicted with a multi-dimensional crisis rooted in long-standing tensions between ethnic and religious groups and involves attacks by criminal groups and banditry/hirabah (such as kidnapping and grand larceny along major highways). During the past years, the crisis has accelerated because of the intensication of attacks and has resulted in widespread displacement across the region. Between the 13th and 19th of June 2022, armed clashes and banditry have led to new wave of population displacement in Zamfara State. Addtionally, heavy rainstorms in Kankara LGA in Katsina State have led to a number of displacements. Following these events, a rapid assessment was conducted by DTM (Displacement Tracking Matrix) eld sta to inform the humanitarian community and government partners, and enable targeted response. Flash reports utilise direct observation and a broad network of key informants to gather representative data and collect information on the number, prole and immediate needs of aected populations. During the assessment period, the DTM identied an estimated 207 individuals who were aected by the attacks and 1,600 individuals by rainstorm. A total of 202 individuals were displaced to neighbouring wards in Gusau LGA of Zamfara State as a result of the attack, while a rainstorm in Kankara LGA of Katsina State displaced about 1,597 from their places of residence. A total of 32 casualties were reported, including 24 injuries and 8 fatalities.