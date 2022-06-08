IOM Nigeria Flash Report #103: Population Displacement - North West/North Central Nigeria (30 May - 05 June 2022)

Nigeria's north-central and north-west zones are afflicted with a multidimensional crisis rooted in long-standing tensions between ethnic and religious groups and involves attacks by criminal groups and banditry/hirabah (such as kidnapping and grand larceny along major highways). During the past years, the crisis has accelerated because of the intensification of attacks and has resulted in widespread displacement across the region. Between the 30th of May and 5th of June 2022, armed clashes and banditry have led to new waves of population displacement. Following these events, rapid assessments were conducted by DTM (Displacement Tracking Matrix) field staff to inform the humanitarian community and government partners, and enable targeted response. Flash reports utilise direct observation and a broad network of key informants to gather representative data and collect information on the number, profile and immediate needs of affected populations. During the assessment period, the DTM identified an estimated 3,452 individuals who were affected by the attacks. In the LGA Sabuwa in the state of Katsina, 50 individuals were displaced in the ward Sayau. In the LGAs Gusau, Bukkuyum and Bungudu in the state of Zamfara, a total of 921 individuals were forced to flee to neighbouring wards. Additionally, in the LGA Kajuru of Kaduna State, 2,424 individuals were displaced in the wards Idon and Maro. A total of 112 casualties were reported, including 55 injuries and 57 fatalities.