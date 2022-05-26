IOM Nigeria Flash Report #101: Population Displacement - North West/North Central Nigeria (16 - 22 May 2022)

OVERVIEW

Nigeria's north-central and north-west zones are aicted with a multidimen- sional crisis rooted in long-standing tensions between ethnic and religious groups and involves attacks by criminal groups and banditry/hirabah (such as kidnapping and grand larceny along major highways). During the past years, the crisis has accelerated because of the intensication of attacks and has resulted in widespread displacement across the region.

Between the 16th and 22nd of May 2022, armed clashes and banditry have led to new waves of population displacement. Following these events, rapid assessments were conducted by DTM (Displacement Tracking Matrix) eld sta to inform the humanitarian community and government partners, and enable targeted response. Flash reports utilise direct observation and a broad network of key informants to gather representative data and collect informa- tion on the number, prole and immediate needs of aected populations.

During the assessment period, the DTM identied an estimated 5,570 individu- als who were aected by the attacks. A total of 5,509 individuals were displaced to neighbouring wards in the LGAs Bakura, Bukkuyum and Gusau in Zamfara State. A total of 119 casualties were reported, including 58 injuries and 61 fatalities.