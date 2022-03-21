IOM Nigeria Displacement Tracking Matrix : North-East Nigeria Displacement Report 40 | March 2022

This report, which presents the results from Round 40 of Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) assessments carried out by the International Organization for Migration (IOM), aims to improve the understanding of the scope of internal displacement, the plight of returnees and the needs of the displacement affected populations in north-east Nigeria. The report covers the period from 16 November to 30 December 2021 and reflects the trends from the six states in Nigeria’s north-east geopolitical zone.

This zone is the most affected by the conflict and consists of the following states: Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno, Gombe, Taraba and Yobe.

In Round 40, a total of 2,171,652 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) were identified in 446,740 households. This signifies a decrease of 1.3 per cent (or 28,705 individuals) compared to Round 39 when 2,200,357 IDPs were recorded (November 2021).

The number of IDPs recorded during Round 40 also decreased by 10,961 individuals or less than 1 per cent compared to Round 38 when 2,182,613 IDPs were identified (August 2021). When comparing the number of IDP individuals between Round 40 and Round 36 (February 2021), the number of IDPs in north-east Nigeria has decreased by almost one per cent or 12,602 individuals during the past year.

Furthermore, 1,960,558 returnees were recorded in Round 40 assessments. This number represents an increase of 17,113 individuals or almost one per cent compared to Round 39 when 1,943,445 returnees were recorded (November 2021).

During Round 40, IDP assessments were conducted in 2,371 locations (down from 2,381 locations in Round 39). This report includes analyses of the number of returnees, their displacement profiles, shelter conditions, health, education, livelihood, market, assistance and WASH facilities available to the returnees. Notably, as Borno is the most displacement-affected state in north-east Nigeria, it concentrates explicitly on the related data and analysis.