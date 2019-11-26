26 Nov 2019

IOM Nigeria | Displacement Tracking Matrix North Central and North West Zones (DTM Round 2, October 2019)

from International Organization for Migration
Published on 26 Nov 2019
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) developed a displacement tracking system, the Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) to track and monitor displacement and population mobility. DTM’s tools gather information on various levels and of various kinds, including information on where displacements occur, why they occur, the length of displacement, and the intentions and conditions of migrants and internally displaced individuals. This information is shared with relevant stakeholders, including humanitarian and government.
This report, which chronicles the crisis currently affecting the North Central and North West geopolitical zones of Nigeria, presents information on the numbers, living conditions and needs of displaced populations in North Central and North West. Data was collected directly from displaced populations (internally displaced, out-of-camp refugees and returnees) in 630 wards located in 150 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Benue, Nasarawa, Plateau and Kaduna (North Central) and Kano, Sokoto, Katsina and Zamfara (North West) states between 19 August and 28 September 2019.

