IOM Nigeria Displacement Tracking Matrix : North Central and North West Zones Displacement Report 8 | December 2021

Round 8 of DTM data collection in Nigeria’s north-west and north-central geo-political zones were conducted between 27 August and 11 September. During the assessments, DTM deployed teams of enumerators to conduct assessments in 871 wards (up from the 828 wards that were assessed in Round 7 of DTM assessments, located in 178 LGAs (up from 174 LGAs in Round 7). Eight States were covered, including Benue, Nasarawa and Plateau (north-central) and Kaduna, Kano, Sokoto, Katsina and Zamfara (north-west).

DTM enumerators conducted assessments in 1,664 locations (an increase of 60 locations compared to Round 7), including 1,563 (94%) locations where IDPs were residing among host communities and 101 (6%) locations categorized as camps/camp-like settings. In Round 7 of assessments, 1,513 locations where IDPs lived among host communities and 91 camps/camp-like settings were assessed. During these assessments, data was collected on numbers, living conditions and multisectoral needs of displaced populations.

DTM activities in Nigeria’s north-central and north-west zones targeted IDPs and aimed to gain a better understanding of displacement numbers and trends, living conditions of the affected populations and the needs and vulnerabilities of these populations. The population categories are defined in this report as follows:

• An Internally Displaced Person (IDP) is “a person who has been forced or obliged to flee or to leave his or her home or place of habitual residence, in particular as a result of, or in order to avoid the effects of armed conflict, situations of generalized violence, violations of human rights or natural or human-made disasters, and who has not crossed an internationally recognized State border.”