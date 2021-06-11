IOM Nigeria Displacement Tracking Matrix : North Central and North West Zones Displacement Report 6 | May 2021

Round 6 of DTM data collection in the north-west and north-central geopolitical zones was conducted between 8 and 24 February 2021. During the assessments, DTM deployed teams of enumerators to conduct assessments in 828 wards (up from 799 wards that were assessed in the last round of DTM assessments or Round 5 that was conducted in December 2020) located in 174 LGAs (up from 172). Eight states were covered including Benue, Nasarawa and Plateau (north-central) and Kaduna, Kano, Sokoto, Katsina and Zamfara (north-west).

DTM enumerators conducted assessments in 1,539 locations (an increase of 51 locations from Round 5 of assessments) including 1,460 (95%) locations where IDPs were residing among host communities and 79 (5%) locations categorised as camps/camp-like settings. In the Round 5 of assessments, 1,410 locations where IDPs lived among host communities and 78 camps/camp-like settings were assessed. During these assessments, data was collected on numbers, living conditions and multisectoral needs of displaced populations.

DTM activities in Nigeria’s north-central and north-west zones targeted IDPs and aimed to gain a better understanding of displacement numbers and trends, living conditions of affected populations, as well as the needs and vulnerabilities of these populations. The population categories are defined in this report as following:

• An Internally Displaced Person (IDP) is “a person who has been forced or obliged to flee or to leave his or her home or place of habitual residence, in particular as a result of, or in order to avoid the effects of armed conflict, situations of generalized violence, violations of human rights or natural or human-made disasters, and who has not crossed an internationally recognized state border”.

• In the context of Nigeria, a returnee is defined as any former IDP who returned to his or her locality of origin (IDP returnee); or any former refugee who returned to his or her country of origin (Returnee from abroad). Return is understood as physical return and does not imply or suggest that returnees are living in a safe environment with dignity and access to sustainable livelihood opportunities or adequate resources.

National, gubernatorial and local authorities as well international and local humanitarian partners were involved in all the steps of DTM activities. Final results were validated by the government of Nigeria.