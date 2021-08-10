IOM Nigeria: Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) displacement report 37 (August 2021)

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

This report, which presents the results from the Round 37 of Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) assessments carried out by the International Organization for Migration (IOM), aims to improve the understanding of the scope of internal displacement, the plight of returnees and the needs of the displacement affected populations in north-east Nigeria. The report covers the period from 19 April to 9 June 2021 and reflects the trends from the six states in Nigeria’s north-east geopolitical zone. This zone is the most affected by the conflict and consists of the following states: Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno, Gombe, Taraba and Yobe.

In Round 37, a total of 2,191,193 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) were identified in 445,852 households. This signifies an increase of 0.3 per cent (or 6,939 individuals) compared to the Round 36 of DTM assessments when 2,184,254 IDPs were recorded (May 2021). The number of IDPs recorded during Round 36 increased by 1.6 per cent compared to Round 35 when 2,150,243 IDPs were identified (March 2021). When comparing the Round 37 number of IDPs to Round 32 (2,088,124 IDPs as of July 2020), the number of IDPs in north-east Nigeria has increased by almost 5 per cent during the past year.

The number of IDPs in the region is now well above (8% increase) the number recorded in Round 25 (2,026,602 individuals), which was conducted before the escalating violence was observed in October 2018. The increase in IDPs was noted despite the fact that accessibility remains lower than it was during Round 25 and prior. Since the Round 25 of assessments, the LGAs Kukawa, Kala/ Balge and Guzamala in Borno State have been largely inaccessible due to increased hostilities in those districts. In Round 29, the ward Rann in Kala/Balge LGA became accessible again and remains so currently. Given that the number of IDPs is increasing, although accessibility currently remains low, it can be inferred that the actual displacement figures could be considerably higher.

To gain insights into the profiles of IDPs, interviews were conducted with 5.3 per cent of the identified IDP population — 116,320 displaced persons — during this round of assessments. The information collated and analysed in this report includes the reasons for displacement, places of origin and shelter types, mobility patterns, and unfulfilled needs of the displaced populations.

During Round 37, IDP assessments were conducted in 2,397 locations (up from 2,396 locations in the Round 36 assessments). Assessed locations included 308 camps and camp-like settlements (similar to Round 36) as well as 2,089 locations where internally displaced persons were living among host communities (up from 2,088 in Round 36). The purpose was to better understand the gaps in services provided and the needs of the affected population. Site assessments included an analysis of sector-wide needs, including shelter and non-food items, water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH), food and nutrition, health, education, livelihood, security, communication and protection.

Furthermore, a total of 1,753,484 returnees were recorded in the DTM Round 37 assessment. This signifies a decrease of 9,893 individuals or less than 1 per cent compared to Round 36 when 1,763,377 returnees were recorded (May 2020). It is to be noted that for the first time since DTM started capturing return movements in August 2015, the number of returnees decreased compared to the previous round. The decrease in returnee numbers is mainly due to great reductions in the LGAs Geidam and Yunusari in the state of Yobe where returnees were forced to flee their locations of origin once again as a result of attacks by Non-State-ArmedGroups. Additionally, six return locations in the wards Bultawa/Mar/Yaro and Mairari, both situated in the state of Yobe, were not accessible during this round, also as a result of the attacks. The inaccessibility of these wards also resulted in decreasing returnee numbers during this round.

This report includes analyses of the number of returnees, their displacement profiles, shelter conditions, health, education, livelihood, market, assistance and WASH facilities available to the returnees. Notably, as Borno is the most affected by conflictrelated displacements in north-east Nigeria, this report specifically concentrates on the related data and analysis.