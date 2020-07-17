IOM Nigeria: COVID-19 Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan (Feb-Dec 2020)

OVERVIEW

With a population of about 200 million people,

Nigeria remains one of the ten countries most affected by COVID-19 on the African continent to date. After recording its index case in February 2020 and with still many uncertainties about the disease, including its severity and transmissibility, Nigeria is currently faced with large-scale community transmission.

Given the multi-dimensional impact of the disease, the pandemic will not only disrupt the large-scale humanitarian response but set back already stressed human development efforts. The pandemic represents serious concerns and challenges for an already overwhelmed health system faced with endemic diseases like cholera, measles, lassa fever and malaria. With the onset of the rainy season, concerns regarding the capacity of authorities to respond to the simultaneous needs driven by climate, security, and health emergencies, increase.

Nigeria is faced with a massive ongoing challenge to protect individuals’ health, especially the most vulnerable while at the same time guaranteeing sustainable recovery of Federal and State economies, livelihoods, and well-being post-pandemic.

In the north-east, Nigeria is confronted by a humanitarian emergency characterised by armed conflict, forced displacement and grave violations of human rights. An increase in COVID-19 cases is likely to increase the current projections of people in need. At the start of 2020, out of an estimated population of 13.4 million people living across Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states, 7.7 million people are estimated to require humanitarian assistance (Global Humanitarian Overview, 2020). COVID-19 has only served to aggravate the situation for populations in the conflict-affected North-East.

Socio-economic factors also play a key role in the mobility of persons. Given the direct implications of COVID-19 on Nigeria’s economic situation, it is anticipated that there will be an impact on mobility trajectories in migration prone communities. In the Southern States, where approximately 20,500 Nigerian migrants had returned from Libya and European countries, the pandemic has heightened vulnerabilities associated with return and reintegration into their communities of origin.

The IOM Nigeria COVID-19 Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan outlines the main areas of intervention across pillars of COVID-19 response to continue to support the Government of Nigeria as well as humanitarian and development partners. The below total budget is an indicative requirement for IOM Nigeria’s planned interventions and is bound to evolve, given the evolving nature of the pandemic and the national priorities.

FUNDING REQUIRED $19.3 MILLION