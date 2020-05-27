IOM Nigeria: COVID-19 Preparedness and Response - Situation Report 4 (09 may - 15 may 2020)

6,677 confirmed cases in Nigeria with 200 deaths recorded as of 20 May.

4,504 individuals joined mental health and psychosocial support (MHPSS) health sessions.

COORDINATION AND PARTNERSHIPS

IOM continues to coordinate the provision of services with relevant actors, including the Health and Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) Sectors to support COVID-19 preparedness and response.

To tackle stigmatization against COVID-19 survivors, IOM has launched the “Heroes Campaign” in coordination with WHO to feature survivors of COVID -19 as influential people who can convey positive messages to the community.

At points of entry (POEs) in Dikwa, coordination efforts between different actors led to improved surveillance and Risk Communication and Community Engagement activities.

In Gwoza, IOM is supporting Médecins Sans Frontières to construct a fence for their isolation centre in addition to ongoing construction of self-quarantine shelters.

As co-chair of the Mental Health and Psychosocial Support (MHPSS) sub-working group, IOM is overseeing the establishment of a toll-free number to implement remote counselling and psychosocial support. Additionally, IOM is coordinating the weekly deployment of Government MHPSS responders to the State Isolation Centres in Borno.