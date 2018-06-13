13 Jun 2018

IOM Nigeria CCCM Multi Sector Tracker Report for Adamawa, 20 May - 02 June 2018

International Organization for Migration
Published on 02 Jun 2018
INTRODUCTION

The CCCM Site Tracker is a bi-weekly service monitoring and gap analysis tool produced by IOM Site Management teams. The site tracker supports humanitarian partners in identifying gaps in assistance and service delivery. It enables stakeholders to track activities thereby avoiding duplication of efforts and improving the namely delivery of assistance. As of June 2018, 19 camps were covered by IOM Site Facilitators in Adamawa State. Assessments focused on the following LGAs in the state: Fufore, Girei, Yola South and Yola North.

