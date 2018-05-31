IOM Nigeria CCCM Multi Sector Tracker Report, 07 - 19 May 2018

INTRODUCTION

The CCCM Site Tracker is a bi-weekly service monitoring and gap analysis tool produced by IOM Site Management teams. The site tracker supports humanitarian partners in identifying gaps in assistance and service delivery. It enables stakeholders to track activities thereby avoiding duplication of efforts and improving the timely delivery of assistance. As of April 2018, 106 camps were covered by IOM Site Facilitators in Borno State. The locations and sites covered are located in the following LGAs in Borno State: Bama, Biu, Damboa, Dikwa, Gwoza, Jere, Kaga, Kala Balge, Konduga, Kukawa, Maiduguri M. C., Monguno, Ngala and Nganzai.