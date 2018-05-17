17 May 2018

IOM Nigeria: Camp Coordination and Camp Management, Quarterly Report 1| January - March 2018

Published on 31 Mar 2018
As part of the response to the humanitarian needs during the on-going conflict in northeast Nigeria, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) is supporting the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) in the management of IDP camps. IOM has deployed 98 Site Management Facilitators who are supporting SEMA/NEMA camp management staff in the management of IDP sites. IOM is also managing some IDP sites on behalf of SEMA/NEMA where government camp managers are not present. IOM contributes to the overall northeast Nigeria humanitarian response through speedy reporting of gaps and needs in IDP sites, organization of IDP community participatory structures and contributing to deep field coordination mechanisms for some locations.

