IOM Niger - Return Intentions And Socio Economic Opportunities Of Displaced Populations In The Diffa Region (30 November - 7 December 2017)

SUMMARY

As part of its emergency response to displaced persons in the region of Diffa, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) conducted a survey targeting displaced persons (DPs) in the Diffa region. The survey focused on the return intentions of the interviewees, their socioeconomic situation, and their environmental impact. The survey was conducted from 30 November to 7 December 2017 in three Departments out of the six of the Diffa region: Diffa, Mainé-Soroa and N’guimi. A total of 1,784 households were interviewed in 30 locations.

HIGHLIGHTS:

DISPLACEMENT SITUATION

The displacement situation in the Diffa region remains complex. The region currently hosts IDPs, refugees and returnees.

Part of the displaced population has already started to return or relocate but the security situation remains very volatile as a result of continuous attacks launched by the so-called Boko-Haram insurgency on both sides of the border between Nigeria and Niger. This situation is compounded by a socioeconomic crisis triggered by the deteriorating security situation and the state of emergency declared following the attacks of February 6th 2015, which prohibits activities essential to the local economy (pepper growing, fishing and the circulation of motorized two-wheelers) and imposes restrictions on movements in many areas. Without their livelihoods, the capacity of both IDPs and host population to meet their needs will certainly decrease and have a negative impact on their living conditions. This situation caused a displacement crisis that forced several thousand persons, from Niger and Nigeria, to flee the insurgency and settle in safer areas along the main axis of the national highway 1 (Route Nationale 1).