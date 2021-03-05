IOM Flash Report: Population Displacement - North East Nigeria (04 March 2021)

OVERVIEW

The lingering conflict in Nigeria's North East Geopolitical Zone and occasional communal clashes have been the major causes of widespread population displacement in the region. Over 2 million individuals in North East Nigeria have been forced to leave their areas of residence in search of safety and security in other wards, LGAs and states.

A rapid assessment was conducted by DTM (Displacement Tracking Matrix) field staff on 20 February 2021 and 03 March 2021, with the purpose of informing the humanitarian community and government partners, and enable targeted response. Flash reports utilise direct observation and a broad network of key informants to gather representative data and collect information on the number, profile and immediate needs of affected populations.

Following the delay of the inauguration of the Mai Tangale (the king of the Billiri community), communal clashes erupted and resulted in the displacement of 1,338 individuals from Billiri LGA in Gombe State to the neighbouring ward Tal within Billiri LGA, and the LGAs Akko, Kaltungo, Balanga and Gombe. Additionally, 19 individuals were displaced from Marte LGA in Borno State to Zaki LGA in Bauchi State as a result of an attack by a Non-State Armed Group which occurred on 14 February 2021 in Marte LGA.